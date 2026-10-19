Haxhiu: Our actions should be coordinated with defense teams

Haxhiu: Our actions should be coordinated with defense teams

Parliament Speaker Albulena Haxhiu said that every step taken by the state of Kosovo should have a direct impact on the defense of the former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

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According to her, priority should be given to the strategy and the Working Group, which has been given the opportunity to seek the assistance of experts in drafting it, based on its needs.

Haxhiu stressed that the involvement of experts is important, since the overwhelming majority of the Working Group’s members are political and institutional representatives. She added that the group should also coordinate its work with the defense teams.

“I think that every action we take should be coordinated with the defense teams,” Haxhiu said.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 12:41

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