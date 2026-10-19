Ademi: Students are being asked to accept the violation of the law in the jurisprudence exam

Arbër Ademi, secretary-general of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), has opposed the proposal for the jurisprudence exam to be held only partially in the Albanian language. He called on institutions to implement, without exception, the legal provisions on the use of languages.

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According to Ademi, the Ministry of Justice and the government should insist on compliance with the law instead of offering Albanian students an arrangement that, in his assessment, violates these provisions.

“Instead of the minister and the government demanding the consistent implementation of the law, they choose to tell the students: ‘Come on, let’s agree to violate the law and hold the exam partly in Albanian and partly in Macedonian,’” Ademi said.

After a meeting with the Ministry of Justice, Mevlan Ademi of the Student Movement said earlier that students had been offered the option of taking 12 exams in Albanian and two others in Macedonian./Telegrafi/