Alta Bank placed under three appointed administrators, Slaveski guarantees protection of savings

The temporary management of Alta Bank AD Bitola has been entrusted to Ilija Andovski, Vesna Stojchevska and Marija Todorovska, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette. The three administrators exercise the powers of the Management Board, Supervisory Board and Shareholders’ Assembly, but cannot decide on a capital increase.

The administrators will have full access to the bank’s documents, assets and premises. If they encounter obstacles in carrying out their duties, they have the right to seek assistance from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

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Restrictions on access to funds remain in place for Alta Bank customers. The weekly withdrawal limit set by the National Bank is 10,000 denars. Meanwhile, around 3,500 pensioners who do not have bank cards will be able to withdraw up to 20,000 denars at bank counters.

The National Bank’s measures against Bitola-based Alta Bank also include a ban on approving new loans, extending repayment deadlines for existing loans and disbursing previously approved loans. During an interview with TV Telma, National Bank Governor Trajko Slaveski assured citizens that their savings are protected.

Deposit insurance covers amounts of up to €30,000. However, questions about delayed payments and the restoration of unrestricted access to accounts remain unanswered.