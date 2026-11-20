Ten years after Brexit, Great Britain turns again to the European Union

A decade after the Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom is taking steps to strengthen relations with the European Union.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and senior EU officials have signed a new package of agreements aimed at simplifying trade, deepening cooperation, and opening new opportunities for young people.

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Under this agreement, up to 100,000 young people from each side will be able to reside, study, and work in the respective countries for a period of up to three years, while the removal of some trade barriers affecting food products is also envisaged.

Citing CNN, Burnham called the agreement historic, stating that it closes a decade of division and represents a victory for both Britain and Europe.

Meanwhile, the Conservative opposition and Nigel Farage have opposed the rapprochement with Brussels, accusing the government of reopening a debate that divided the country.

The prime minister has expressed a desire for Britain to rejoin the EU during his lifetime, but has ruled out such a possibility during the current parliamentary term.

Estimates show that Brexit has limited Britain’s economic growth, with potential losses of between 2% and 8% of economic output. The British executive expects these new agreements to boost the economy and simplify trade exchanges with the country’s main trading partner.

Nevertheless, despite this new rapprochement, a return to the EU remains distant. Issues of sovereignty, trade rules, and free movement continue to be obstacles, while European leaders also warn that future negotiations will not be easy.