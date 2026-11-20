The General Director of Taxes, Ilir Binaj, has issued an official statement after public attacks by MP Elisa Spiropali, who on Thursday evening accused him of being placed in this post by Belinda Balluku and of exerting pressure on her family’s economic activities.

Binaj explains that he returned to Albania after several years of work in the United States, where he was involved in financial auditing, with the aim of contributing to his country. He rejects any claims of personal relations with former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, stressing that the only contacts have been in the line of duty and in public settings.

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According to him, since the moment he received the finance minister’s phone call on September 23, 2024, he has never met Balluku privately, but only during official meetings related to his function.

The head of the Tax Administration claims that the institution he leads has faced unlawful pressure from MP Spiropali and her husband, precisely because of checks carried out on their family businesses. He stresses that the latest public attack is not the first instance of such behavior.

Binaj clarifies that inspections in the construction sector are part of the strategic and operational plans of the Tax Administration, designed to increase revenue collection and crack down on fiscal evasion. Among the audited entities, according to him, were also enterprises linked to Spiropali’s family.

He says the inspection findings were not well received by the deputy and her husband, who have threatened tax inspectors, even members of their families. For this, Binaj says there is verifiable evidence and criminal complaints filed with law enforcement bodies, while the entire procedure is documented and the inspection results are very concerning.

He adds that the checks have uncovered well-founded suspicions of large-scale tax evasion. For this reason, the files are being sent to criminal prosecution authorities for further action, stressing that procedures have been followed in the same way as for any other taxpayer suspected of violations.

At the end of his response, the director of Taxes calls on Spiropali not to mention his name again, saying he is a state official outside politics and will not allow his dignity or that of his family to be violated because of the post he holds.

Binaj reminds the deputy that, as a former director of Customs, she should know well that pressure and intimidation against the public administration constitute serious violations both from an ethical and legal standpoint.