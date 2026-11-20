North Macedonia: Protection of victims remains a priority, violence must not be used for partisan clashes

The Government of North Macedonia called today for the protection of victims to be treated as a priority issue and for violence not to be turned into an arena of partisan clashes.

According to the executive, work is already underway to advance the current solutions, while the responsible institutions are acting in accordance with their legal competencies.

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In this context, it is emphasized that the contribution of professional opinion and of organizations working every day with victims is important.

At the same time, the government considers that public discussion on such a delicate topic should be conducted with special responsibility.

The announcement states that the pronounced partisan messages in the debate on violence make cooperation harder for victims who need it, while political rhetoric shifts attention away from what should be at the center: the protection of victims.