Alibeaj seeks clarification from SPAK: If Gogu met Veliaj without permission, criminal proceedings should be opened

The Special Prosecution Office should disclose whether Justice Minister Toni Gogu requested and received authorization to meet Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj while he was in pretrial detention. Former MP Enkelejd Alibeaj made the request on News24, where he commented on the recent clash between Veliaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama, as well as Gogu’s visit to the detention facility.

Alibeaj said that if the meeting took place without the necessary permission, SPAK must open criminal proceedings. He stressed that the office of justice minister does not give Gogu the right to meet detainees while bypassing legal requirements.

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The former MP explained that, if there is a concern, the minister can inspect a prison even in the middle of the night. However, he distinguished this authority from meeting with a convicted person and, even more so, with someone in pretrial detention. Referring to the law on the treatment of convicted persons and pretrial detainees, Alibeaj said prior approval from the prosecution is required for in-person meetings with the latter. In Veliaj’s case, that means SPAK.

Alibeaj said he was surprised that the Special Prosecution Office had not responded in recent days, particularly after Veliaj’s letter. The letter claimed that Rama would instruct SPAK to keep the mayor in prison for 100 years.

He added that he had heard explanations that Veliaj’s transfer had been carried out suddenly and for reasons related to state secrecy, but had not heard SPAK respond to the allegations raised in the letter.

Describing the mission SPAK must fulfill as a difficult one, the former MP also addressed the account presented by Veliaj. According to that account, the justice minister had delivered an ultimatum from the prime minister: give up power at the municipality or remain in prison for 100 years.

Alibeaj stressed that decisions on imprisoning someone and the length of their sentence belong solely to the justice system. He said none of them could verify whether Veliaj’s account was true, but argued that the allegations, whether true or not, had undermined public confidence in the justice system.

In closing, he again called on SPAK to respond and clarify whether Toni Gogu had permission to meet Veliaj, insisting that if he did not, criminal proceedings should be initiated.