Klekovski: A new law on medicines is being drafted

Klekovski: A new law on medicines is being drafted

After 19 years and more than 20 amendments to the law currently in force, the authorities are preparing a new law on medicines aimed at full alignment with European legislation. Health Minister Sasho Klekovski announced this following a national consultation on the issue.

Representatives of patient associations, pharmaceutical chambers and the pharmaceutical industry took part in the consultation, along with experts and representatives of government institutions.

Të lidhura

None found

Klekovski explained that the new framework will replace the current law, adopted in 2007. Medicines and medical devices will be covered by separate laws, while a dedicated law on pharmaceutical activities is also expected to be adopted at a later stage.

“For patients, a well-organized medicines system means receiving treatment on time, having confidence in its quality and safety, and getting accurate information on its use,” the minister said.

Planned steps include reviewing all submitted comments, creating stronger mechanisms to prevent medicine shortages, and making it easier to report adverse reactions. A plan for implementing the law will also be prepared in cooperation with the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (MALMED).

“The value of the law depends on its implementation. For this reason, every new obligation must specify who will carry it out, with what staff and resources, and within what timeframe,” Klekovski said.

The process is being carried out with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Macedonia.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 19:16

Tags: , , ,
Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million

Përparim Bajrami to be released from Shutka prison after providing security worth over €1.1 million
Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement
Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized
Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines
Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive

Civil Emergencies commander arrives at the scene, raising hopes for the 69-year-old’s fate: He may be found alive
Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally

Goxhaj accuses opposition of dividing protesters: No concrete plans yet for Saturday’s national rally
Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?

Albanians built Greece, but are now denied pensions”: Will the government change the existing rules?
Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive

Elbasan, search resumes after apartment building explosion: 16 responders deployed, little chance 69-year-old is alive