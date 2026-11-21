Protest outside the Ministry of Education/ police form security cordon, prevent road blockage

This Saturday, students and citizens gathered in protest outside the Ministry of Education, on Durrës Street, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Protesters have gathered on the sidewalk, while police are positioned opposite them, having formed a cordon to prevent the road from being blocked.

Të lidhura None found

Despite the protest, vehicle traffic on Durrës Street continues normally.

Police are positioned between the protesters and the road, not allowing the gathering to extend onto the roadway.