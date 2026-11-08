Alarm over drinking water contamination in Vlora, several cases of poisoning among children and adults

Alarm over the quality of drinking water in Vlora, where tests conducted on the water tank at Kindergarten No. 10 have identified the presence of fecal contamination. Meanwhile, Vlora Regional Hospital has reported an increase in patients with symptoms of diarrhea, including children and adults.

The situation is reportedly becoming concerning after children were taken to hospital with health problems following the consumption of water at a kindergarten in the city. According to information obtained, tests of samples taken from the water tank at the institution initially found the presence of ammonia and a lack of chlorine, while the latest results also identified fecal matter.

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The presence of bacteria such as E. coli in drinking water is a possible indicator of fecal contamination and poses a risk to public health. However, it remains to be clarified whether there is a direct link between the problems identified in the water and the increase in patients presenting at the hospital.

According to the data, the Vlora Local Health Care Unit is monitoring the water supply network and conducting tests every two hours. While water taken directly from the network had been reported as clean in previous tests, the results obtained from the kindergarten’s tank have raised concerns about its quality.

So far, residents are awaiting explanations from the responsible institutions as to whether the water supplied in the city is safe for consumption and what measures will be taken to prevent any potential risk to public health.