Protest intensifies outside the Prime Minister’s Office, police use tear gas and water cannons, protesters throw Molotov cocktails

A massive turnout was recorded at the national protest held in Tirana on November 28. Citizens began marching from Skanderbeg Square toward the Prime Minister’s Office, while Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard filled with protesters.

The march was accompanied by heightened security measures, with the Rapid Intervention Forces also deployed on the ground. Police deployed water cannon trucks, which sprayed pressurized water at the protesters.

Të lidhura None found

Water cannon trucks and firefighting vehicles had earlier been stationed in the area around the Prime Minister’s Office, while around 2,000 police officers were deployed across the capital.

The November 28 protest is taking place as part of a civic revolt against the government. The protesters’ main demand remains the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the formation of a technical government.