Photo/ Michał Oksiński suspected of being the perpetrator of the Krakow massacre, 25-year-old killed nine people

Photo/ Michał Oksiński suspected of being the perpetrator of the Krakow massacre, 25-year-old killed nine people

Investigations into the armed attack in Krakow, Poland, have brought shocking new information to light.

Police have identified 25-year-old Michał Oksiński as the suspected perpetrator. He is reportedly in critical condition after being seriously wounded during the incident.

Të lidhura

None found

Three more victims were found in the home where the young man lived with his family. They were his 53-year-old father, 52-year-old mother and 20-year-old sister. All three are suspected of having suffered gunshot wounds.

With these victims, the total number of people who lost their lives has risen to nine. In the attack in Krakow, six people died, including one injured person who later died in hospital, while 16 others were wounded.

Five of those injured are believed to be foreign nationals. Deputy Inspector Andrzej Fijolek, spokesman for the head of the Polish police, told TVN24 that the death toll remains unchanged and that the condition of the other injured people has not worsened.

Reports by Polish media indicate that the 25-year-old had no criminal record. He lived with his family in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a town located about a two-hour drive from Krakow.

Oksiński was also a member of a shooting range. A neighbor of the family told TVN24 that he had often seen the young man and his father leaving together by car, dressed in camouflage uniforms and carrying bags in their hands.

However, the neighbor said he had noticed nothing suspicious about their behavior and would never have imagined that the 25-year-old could be involved in such an incident.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 11:47

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