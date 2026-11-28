The State Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the suspension of work to install a mural dedicated to Mother Teresa in Pristina, pending a court decision.

The decision was announced after several hours of tension in “Zahir Pajaziti” Square, where Pristina Mayor Përparim Rama, together with municipal officials, had been awaiting the Prosecutor’s Office’s position despite the snowfall.

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Police Commander Balaj informed Rama that the decision was related to the dispute between the Ministry of Digitalization and Public Administration and the Municipality of Pristina.

“We officially received the decision from the State Prosecutor that, until a court decision is issued, work may not proceed due to the problems between the two parties, the Ministry of Digitalization and Public Administration and the Municipality. I am not allowed to take this document outside without authorization. The media should contact the Prosecutor’s Office,” Balaj is heard telling Mayor Rama.

Rama challenged the Prosecutor’s Office’s interpretation, insisting that the structure where the mosaic was to be installed does not belong to the ministry but to the Municipality of Pristina.

“Which two parties? The ministry is not a party here. The prosecutor has made a decision—a decision that was made by the assembly members, with all the permits and all the rights as a government—but it has now been blocked because there is a dispute between two parties. Why is the ministry a party? This structure is not the ministry’s property; it belongs to the Municipality,” Rama said.

Following the Prosecutor’s Office’s announcement, the mayor of Pristina said that the municipality would not intervene to continue the work, also taking into account the fact that today is a national holiday.

The Mother Teresa mosaic had been scheduled to be inaugurated today, on National Flag Day.