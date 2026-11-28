Clashes between police and protesters in Vlora, officers use pepper spray! Citizens forcibly detained: Edi Rama, you traitor (VIDEO)

This Saturday, November 28, 2026, a tense situation unfolded during a protest in Vlora, where clashes were reported between police and citizens taking part in the gathering.

According to footage from the protest, police officers used pepper spray against the protesters, while several citizens were forcibly detained.

Të lidhura None found

During the confrontation, protesters were heard chanting against the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama, including: “Down with the dictatorship!” and “Edi Rama, you traitor!”

As a result of the incidents, two people, Arben Abazaj and Gëzim Zilja, were reportedly detained, while one citizen was injured during the confrontation.