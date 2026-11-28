The November 28 protest escalates in Tirana/Molotov cocktail thrown at the Ministry of Infrastructure (VIDEO)

Tensions were reported during the November 28 national protest in Tirana, where the first Molotov cocktail was thrown toward the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Flares were also set off during the rally, while the situation was accompanied by chants and cheers from protesters gathered in the capital.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, citizens threw stones and sticks at ministry buildings.

Citizens from various cities across Albania, as well as members of the diaspora, joined the November 28 rally, calling for political change and the government’s departure.