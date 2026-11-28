Tensions at protest/ Police ordered to act against citizens: Shoot rubber bullets!

This Saturday, November 28, 2026, the situation at the national November 28 protest escalated outside the Prime Minister’s Office.

Amid tensions and clashes between protesters and police, it has emerged that police have been ordered to fire rubber bullets at the crowd.

Të lidhura None found

While officers are using tear gas and high-pressure water to disperse the crowd, protesters have responded with Molotov cocktails.

Large numbers of police forces and the Rapid Intervention Forces remain deployed on the ground.