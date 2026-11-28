Hysni Gucati, chairman of the Organization of Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans (OVL-UÇK), has publicly condemned the offensive language used against Bashkim Jashari, describing it as unacceptable, scandalous and shameful.

Gucati said the verbal attacks against Jashari, a member of the emblematic Jashari family, constitute not only a lack of respect for him, but also an affront to the sacrifice of a family that gave everything for Kosovo’s freedom and independence.

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“It is unacceptable, scandalous and shameful that a person like Bashkim Jashari, who comes from the heroic and emblematic Jashari family, should be called a ‘clown’ and insulted. This is the family that sacrificed everything, down to its youngest member, for the freedom and independence we enjoy today,” he wrote.

According to the head of the OVL-UÇK, such language reflects pettiness, ingratitude and disregard for national history and sacrifice.

He stressed that the surname Jashari is not merely a family name, but carries the symbolism of freedom, pride and the national legacy.

Gucati called on the justice authorities to respond to this language and take the necessary legal measures against those responsible.

“The justice authorities must act without hesitation in the face of this vile and unacceptable language. The OVL-UÇK strongly condemns this scandalous and shameful language and will stand in defense of the dignity of our values and of those who sacrificed for this country,” Gucati stressed.

In conclusion, he recalled the great sacrifice on which freedom was built and called for respect for the Jashari family and its contribution.

“Freedom was not given as a gift, but paid for with blood. To respect the Jashari family means respecting our freedom itself!” Gucati concluded.