This Saturday, November 28, 2026, a convoy of Albanians from the diaspora arrived in Tirana for the national protest on November 28. Citizens who had come from various countries traveled to the capital to join the gathering held on Flag Day.

The convoy’s arrival added to the mobilization of citizens from different cities across Albania, who gathered in Skanderbeg Square with red-and-black flags and chants against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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The November 28 protest is taking place on one of the most symbolic dates for Albanians, marking the 114th anniversary of Albania’s declaration of independence.

Skanderbeg Square has filled with protesters who came from various cities across Albania and from the diaspora.

Citizens began arriving in the square in the morning carrying red-and-black flags, while the atmosphere was marked by patriotic songs, flares and chants against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama.