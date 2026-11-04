After Democrats’ success in the midterm elections, Obama says Americans want unity, not division

After Democrats’ success in the midterm elections, Obama says Americans want unity, not division

After the results of the U.S. midterm elections were announced, former President Barack Obama said Americans expect politics that bring people together and leaders who offer concrete solutions to their problems.

Obama praised Democratic candidates for their significant results in different parts of the country, including areas previously seen as difficult to win. He said the candidates came from different backgrounds and held different political views, but shared a commitment to public service and to putting citizens’ interests first.

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He described the result as a clear message from the American people: citizens want leaders who address their challenges with concrete solutions, rather than politics that divide them.

Looking ahead, Obama said that during the current administration’s remaining two years in office, Democrats should work to bring about change where they can, prevent further harm and prepare for the future.

In closing, the former president thanked thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties. He praised their contribution to ensuring the elections ran smoothly, calling it one of the most important duties in American democracy.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 09:30

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