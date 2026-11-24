Pope Francis’ diary: I saw the devil three times, with threatening eyes and like flames of fire

Excerpts from Pope Francis’ personal diary, published in a new book, offer unusual accounts of his spiritual life. The former head of the Catholic Church wrote that he had encountered what he described as a physical manifestation of the devil on three occasions. On another occasion, he said, he had seen the gates of hell.

The book “The Private Diary of Pope Francis” brings together notes by Jorge Mario Bergoglio from 1992 through August 2024. They were selected and organized by Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, a close associate of Pope Francis.

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According to the diary, one of the earliest experiences took place about 15 years ago, when Francis was still living in Buenos Aires. He wrote that, through the car window, he had made out a figure whose eyes seemed both threatening and alluring.

The next time, he said he saw the presence in a Carmelite chapel during Mass. “He looked at me with fiery eyes. I will never forget that gaze, more intense than the first time. They were like flames of fire,” Francis wrote.

The diary places the third encounter in Rome, a few days after Francis returned from a visit to Chile in 2018. While meeting with Vatican officials, Francis wrote that he had seen and heard a presence he identified as the devil. In a triumphant voice, it had said: “Now I have taken everything I wanted.” He added that the deep, powerful sound of that voice had stayed with him, while he believed God had given him the chance to escape the situation.

In a note dated June 7, 2018, Francis described another experience that had terrified him: the previous night, he said, he had seen the entrance to hell. “I looked for a moment and was terrified,” he wrote. He then took his rosary to pray and find peace.

Cardinal Fernández links these experiences to the profound spiritual crisis Francis went through during 2021 and 2022. The period was marked by the pressures of leading the Church, the difficulty of making decisions and the institution’s internal problems.

The diary is not limited to accounts of encounters with evil. It also contains personal reflections, regrets and self-criticism. Francis wrote about pride, envy and contempt he had felt during his life, as well as times when he had failed to show compassion to people in need.

In one note, he acknowledged that he had come to understand how much harm he had caused in his life and how greatly he needed God’s mercy. The notes continue through August 2024, several months before his death on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

The book offers a rare glimpse into the former pope’s inner world, bringing to light the concerns, fears, faith and personal struggles that had not previously been made public.