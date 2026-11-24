Conference of Chairpersons/Parliament sets date for debate motion requested by the Democratic Party on the EC Progress Report

The Conference of Chairpersons has set December 10, 2026, as the date for a debate motion requested by the Democratic Party concerning the European Commission’s 2026 Progress Report on Albania.

The opposition’s request was the first item on the agenda at the meeting of the Conference of Chairpersons, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Niko Peleshi.

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After discussions between the parties, they agreed that the debate motion would be held during the plenary session on December 10, 2026.

The meeting also reviewed the draft work program for Parliament and the draft calendar of proceedings for the period from December 7 to 25, 2026.

Despite discussions, the parties failed to reach an understanding on these two matters, so they will be put to a vote in the plenary session.

According to Parliament’s official announcement, the Conference of Chairpersons reached a consensus only on the date of the debate motion, while decisions on the draft work program and the draft calendar of proceedings will be left to the plenary session.

Parliament’s announcement:

Under the chairmanship of Speaker Niko Peleshi, the Conference of Chairpersons met. The first item on the agenda was consideration of the Democratic Party Parliamentary Group’s request for a motion with debate. Following discussions, the Conference of Chairpersons reached an understanding and agreed that the debate motion would be held during the session on December 10, 2026.

The second and third items on the agenda were consideration of Parliament’s draft work program for the period from December 7 to 25, 2026, and consideration of Parliament’s draft calendar of proceedings for the period from December 7 to 25, 2026. Following discussions, the Conference of Chairpersons failed to reach an understanding, and the matter was referred to the plenary session for a vote.