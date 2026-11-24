God knows every language,” Korçë Metropolitan His Eminence Anastas responds to Taulant Balla: Do not desecrate Orthodox clergy with socialist-realist films

In a social media post, Metropolitan Anastas responded to a video published by Taulant Balla with the caption “The Albanian language,” which features a scene from a film carrying the message “God knows every language.”

In his response, the Metropolitan criticized what he sees as a contradictory stance on the Albanian language and patriotism, linking it to the depopulation of the country.

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“When, through depopulation, you do everything to make Albania speak every language except Albanian, yet your job requires you to play the patriot on a national holiday,” His Eminence Anastas wrote.

He went on to address Balla directly, stressing: “You cannot desecrate Orthodox clergy with socialist-realist films, Mr. Balla.”

The response focuses on the use of Orthodox clergy’s image in the video published by the politician.