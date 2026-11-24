Criminal Court acquits Erzen Breçani, former police official suspected of money laundering and aiding the perpetrator of a crime

Tirana’s Criminal Court has acquitted Erzen Breçani, who was suspected of money laundering and aiding the perpetrator of a crime.

The former State Police official was charged with laundering the proceeds of crime in cooperation with others and aiding the perpetrator of a crime.

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The case against Breçani was transferred to the Tirana Court for review after the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to hear it.

With its acquittal, Tirana’s Criminal Court has concluded its review of the case against him.