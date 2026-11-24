Heavy rainfall causes problems in Tropojë, Bajram Curri–Cernicë road collapses and traffic is blocked

Rain and snow have caused problems in several areas of Kukës County, with the situation most serious in the municipality of Tropojë.

Part of the roadbed on the Bajram Curri–Cernicë route has collapsed, forcing authorities to suspend vehicle traffic because of the risk it poses to road users’ safety.

Të lidhura None found

According to a report from the civil emergency services, by 8:30 a.m. on November 24, light to moderate rainfall had been recorded across the county, while light snowfall occurred overnight in areas above 700 meters.

The most serious damage was recorded at kilometer 2+680 of the Bajram Curri–Cernicë segment, where the collapse of the roadbed has jeopardized the stability of the road structure.

After conducting on-site inspections, authorities decided to close this section to prevent possible accidents. Tropojë police are on the ground to enforce the measure, while vehicles are being diverted to the alternative Sopot–Ura e Bujanit route.

Meanwhile, work crews and contractors continue clearing national roads of rocks, rubble and material deposited by the rainfall.

According to authorities, all national roads in the county are passable, except for the Bajram Curri–Cernicë segment.

No other significant problems have been reported in the municipalities of Kukës, Has and Tropojë. Problems have also been reported with the electricity supply.

The administrative units of Mamëz and Surroj, as well as 16 subscribers in the village of Çerem, in the Margegaj Administrative Unit of Tropojë municipality, are currently without power.

Drinking water continues to be supplied according to the schedules set by the Kukës Regional Water Supply and Sewerage Directorate.