Hegseth has yet to approve the transfer of 60 missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot systems

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has yet to approve the transfer of 60 interceptor missiles used by U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. Some are in the inventories of European countries, the Financial Times reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Kyiv has repeatedly requested additional supplies of interceptor missiles, which it needs to defend itself against increasingly frequent Russian missile and drone attacks. According to the FT, these include U.S. PAC-3 and PAC-2 missiles; some are in European arsenals, with the purchase funded by Ukraine’s Western allies.

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The transfer of about 20 older-technology PAC-2 missiles also requires the secretary’s approval before it can go ahead. PAC-3 missiles, meanwhile, were scheduled to be delivered between September and December, but authorization for their shipment has not been granted.

Another initiative, aimed at obtaining U.S. permission to produce interceptor missiles for Patriot systems in Ukraine, has also stalled at the Pentagon. A spokesperson told the newspaper that U.S. policy on supporting Ukraine has not changed, but declined to comment on the missiles planned for Patriot systems.

A Pentagon official told the newspaper that the Department of War is pursuing several “parallel” efforts to “accelerate the co-production” of these missiles with “European partners and Ukraine,” adding that the work is continuing today.

Last month, Washington approved the sale to Ukraine of 500 PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, valued at $2.1 billion. However, deliveries are not expected to begin until the early 2030s.