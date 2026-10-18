Adem Salihaj: Rama will not leave power even if Albania burns; he puts him on the same line as Vučić

Protests against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama have entered their fifth day. In Tirana, demonstrations have been accompanied by violent clashes between protesters and police.

Të lidhura None found

Demonstrators are demanding Rama’s resignation and have raised concerns about corruption, unemployment, and the state of education. During the protests, stones and pyrotechnic devices were thrown at police, while damage was reported to government buildings, banks, and businesses. To disperse the crowds, police used tear gas, water cannons, and stun grenades.

Former Kosovo Assembly member Adem Salihaj said he had initially welcomed the protests for their scale and culture, but according to him they have spiraled out of control and spread to several cities in Albania.

Salihaj sharply criticized Edi Rama’s governance, calling it a threat to Albania and the Albanian nation.

“When the protests started in Albania, I was very pleased by the broad participation, their spirit, and their culture. They represented a genuine national revival and brought hope to the entire Albanian nation, at a time when a power corrupt to the core, with a prime minister who feels closer to Belgrade than to Pristina, had become a serious danger not only for the Republic of Albania but for all of us.

After a long period of unsuccessful attempts to force Rama to resign through peaceful protests, they escalated and have now taken an uncontrolled direction. The protests are no longer taking place only in Tirana, but in almost every city in Albania,” he stated.

According to Salihaj, Rama will not resign, because, as he claims, the prime minister’s priority is holding on to power. He called for the creation of a new national movement that would remove Rama through elections and warned that anarchy is not a solution.

“Can Rama be forced to resign and save Albania from the destruction spreading everywhere?

I believe Albania does not concern Rama at all; his only goal is power. He even claims to be defending Albania and its future, although the reality is completely different. In my opinion, Rama will not leave office even if all of Albania burns. He and Vučić have many similarities, but the most obvious is that they do not give up power, regardless of the circumstances.

Therefore, the destruction of Albania cannot be a solution. The Albanian people must create a genuine national movement, with clean and patriotic people. It must win the next elections and remove Rama and his clique from power. I believe there is no other way. Anarchy is not a solution,” he said.