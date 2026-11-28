President Begaj congratulates Albanians from Vlora: Proud of our history and confident in the power of unity

The President of the Republic, Bajram Begaj, congratulated all Albanians on the 114th anniversary of the declaration of Independence from Vlora, the city where the national flag was raised on November 28, 1912.

The head of state attended the ceremony honoring Ismail Qemali and the fathers of Independence, together with the prime ministers of Albania and Kosovo, the President of Kosovo, the Speaker of the Albanian Parliament and local officials from Vlora.

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In his congratulatory message, President Begaj called for national unity, stressing the importance of the country’s development and progress.

“From Vlora, the city of Independence, happy 114th anniversary of Flag Day to all Albanians!

With pride in our history, love for our homeland and faith in the power of unity, let us make this historic moment an opportunity for greater development, progress and hope for the future of our country.

Happy celebrations! Long live Albania and the Albanian nation! May God bless Albania and all Albanians!” President Begaj wrote in his message.