Tensions rise in the Middle East: Saudi Arabia intercepts a missile headed for Riyadh, new clashes in Yemen

The situation in the Middle East has become even more tense following a series of developments in Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Saudi air defense systems intercepted a cruise missile launched by Houthi rebels that was heading toward the capital, Riyadh.

The information was confirmed by General Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, in a statement broadcast by the official Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

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The incident came a day after a drone was intercepted, while on Thursday two ballistic missiles were also shot down after being directed toward the Saudi capital.

Clashes have also intensified in Yemeni territory. Government forces said they had repelled a Houthi rebel offensive in the Al Misrakh district, south of the city of Taiz. Further fighting was reported in the provinces of Taiz, Marib and Al Jawf.

Meanwhile, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of bombing the capital, Sana. According to the Saba news agency, the attacks damaged eight homes and three shops, while Al Masirah television reported that 13 people were injured.

On the diplomatic front, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan expressed agreement on expanding cooperation in the security sector. The agreement was reached after a meeting in Islamabad.

Iran’s military also stated that it would not attach importance to the deadlines set by US President Donald Trump and would respond to any attack, regardless of its source.

General Kioumars Heydari, deputy chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, warned that in the event of an attack on the Islamic Republic, Tehran’s response would no longer be limited by geographical factors.