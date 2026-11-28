From Athens to Tirana for the November 28 protest. An Albanian citizen living in Greece joined the demonstration in Skanderbeg Square, saying he hoped the protest would mark a turning point for the country.

Speaking from the square, he said that Albanians in Athens had protested every week in front of the embassy. According to him, participation in today’s demonstration is linked to the unfulfilled expectations of the early 1990s.

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“We hope today will be the day of liberation, and that we will transform Albania into what we deserve. Our call is: Rama in prison, Berisha in prison. In Athens, too, we have held protests every week in front of the embassy. We hope to bring Albania what it deserves. We are here today because the dream of 1991 has not been realized. What we are demanding today—there are people who think we were better off under the dictatorship,” he said.

Another protester criticized the political situation in the country and raised concerns about young people leaving Albania.

“A narco-state, gangs that must be removed. Young people today grow up with the idea of leaving the country,” he declared.