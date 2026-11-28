VIDEO/ Belinda Balluku in Fier for November 28: Happy Independence Day, we are just one step away from the EU

This Saturday, November 28, 2026, Belinda Balluku, the political leader of Fier County, attended the festive ceremony held in Fier to mark Independence Day.

Accompanied by the county’s members of parliament, Balluku said that Albania is at a historic moment because, according to her, 114 years after declaring independence, the country is now just one step away from the European Union.

Të lidhura None found

“Happy Independence Day! Albania is at a historic moment. 114 years after declaring independence, we are now just one step away from the European Union, and especially during the month of November, we have received very good news from Brussels for Albania. Therefore, unity is very important. Our identity, which has always distinguished us over the years. Together, let us celebrate this day, and good health to everyone!” she said.

Asked about the opposition’s protest, Balluku said that protesting is a right in a democratic state, as long as the freedoms of others are not infringed upon.

“I would not want to comment, as we have always said. Protesting is a right and a freedom in a democratic state such as Albania, as long as the freedoms of others, who want to celebrate today, are not infringed upon,” she said.