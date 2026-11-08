Students call for his resignation, Rama renews invitation to dialogue

Students call for his resignation, Rama renews invitation to dialogue

As student protests in Tirana continue with the same determination and momentum, Prime Minister Edi Rama is not giving up his efforts to persuade young people to engage in dialogue with him.

This Sunday, too, the head of government published his invitation to dialogue, drawing attention once again to the recently launched digital platform, folmeKM.al, which, he says, enables citizens to communicate directly with him about concerns that state institutions can address.

Të lidhura

None found

“GOOD MORNING

and with the Dialogue platform on your phone or computer, I wish you a peaceful Sunday,” the head of the executive branch wrote.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 10:15

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