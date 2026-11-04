60-year-old man in Bulqizë suspected of having been shot dead; wife and son taken in for questioning

60-year-old man in Bulqizë suspected of having been shot dead; wife and son taken in for questioning

Urim Fiku, who was found dead in Bulqizë a day earlier, is suspected of having been murdered. His wife and son were taken to the police station for questioning in connection with the incident.

Initially, family members said the 61-year-old’s last words were that he had been attacked by a bear. He was found dead in the mountains of Bulqizë.

Të lidhura

None found

However, a forensic examination carried out in Tirana revealed a different cause of death.

Urim Fiku was found to have a gunshot wound, specifically from a pistol bullet to the chest.

Investigators, led by Dibër chief prosecutor Abaz Muça, are examining several lines of inquiry to fully establish what happened and identify those responsible for the 60-year-old’s murder.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 14:00

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