Progress report on Albania / Marta Kos: The rule of law, an independent judiciary and a free media are important! Environmental issues are also a priority!

Progress report on Albania / Marta Kos: The rule of law, an independent judiciary and a free media are important! Environmental issues are also a priority!

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos presented the progress report on the candidate countries, including Albania. In her remarks, she said the country had undertaken several reforms and had so far closed four negotiating chapters.

Kos also noted that Albania aims to close further chapters, but stressed that achieving this goal requires concrete progress in several key areas.

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She recalled that one of Albania’s main goals is to conclude accession negotiations by 2027.

“Albania has shown commitment to the integration process. Several reforms have been carried out. Albania has closed four chapters and aims to close others. We will need to see progress in key areas. This is important if Albania is to achieve its goal of concluding negotiations by 2027,” Marta Kos said. The commissioner identified strengthening the rule of law, safeguarding judicial independence, media freedom and environmental issues as priorities. “The rule of law, an independent judiciary and a free media are important, and environmental issues are a priority. These matter not only for integration, but also for Albanians and their lives. The involvement of society is vital to ensuring a successful process,” Marta Kos said of Albania’s progress.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 14:00

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