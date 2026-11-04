37 kilograms of heroin seized in operation against international criminal group, five arrested

An international criminal group has been targeted through the cooperation and professional work of the Kosovo Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Kosovo Intelligence Agency, Interior Minister Xhelal Sfeçla said.

In a Facebook post, Sfeçla said 37 kilograms of heroin in 62 packages were seized during the operation. According to him, the drugs have a market value of more than half a million euros.

Të lidhura None found

Five people were arrested on suspicion of participating in an organized criminal group and of unauthorized purchasing, possession, distribution and sale of narcotics.

Sfeçla wrote that efforts to protect citizens’ lives and safety would be stepped up with greater determination and persistence. He stressed that the Republic of Kosovo is not, and will not become, a safe haven for criminals or for activities that threaten the country’s security and the health and well-being of young people and all citizens.