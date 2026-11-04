We don’t feel safe at all” – Woman describes threats against her and her children after ex-husband killed her two brothers

N.N., whose ex-husband killed her two brothers a year ago, says she and her children continue to face threats from his relatives.

In an exclusive interview with the program “Debat Plus,” she spoke about the killings, the lack of institutional protection and the fear she says continues to haunt her family.

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She said that after reporting the abuse, she returned to her ex-husband’s home. According to her, a lawyer had assured her that the violence would not happen again, and she agreed to return for the sake of the children.

“He also said he would never do it again,” she said.

N.N. claims the authorities failed to protect her: after she filed a police report, no protection order was issued for her. She added that other members of her ex-husband’s family had also been involved in the abuse she experienced.

“If I had had protection, it would never have come to murder. No one took charge of this case,” she said.

Recalling the day her two brothers were killed, N.N. said she was staying with her family following her father’s death. After the mourning period ended, her ex-husband called and said he was coming to pick her up.

According to her account, he stopped his car near the entrance to the house, and her younger brother went out to speak with him.

“My younger brother said to him: ‘What’s going on? Come on, let’s talk this through. What’s the matter? We don’t know what’s happening…’ He was threatening my brother from the car,” she said.

Then, N.N. claims, her ex-husband pulled out a gun and shot her younger brother. When her other brother heard the shots and came outside, he was shot too.

“All the children were there, and the women were all outside. He committed that crime in front of the children,” she said.

N.N. claims her ex-husband had planned to kill her brothers with a friend.

After the incident, she stayed with her family for another week or two before taking shelter elsewhere. She continues to work.

N.N. said the children are calmer now that they no longer live with the person who, she says, repeatedly beat and traumatized them. Nevertheless, threats from her ex-husband’s relatives continue and are also affecting the children’s schooling.

“We don’t feel safe from them at all. The children have even started to stop going to school because of them. They come out onto the street. They go to the school and make threats…” she said.

According to N.N., the children have been threatened and enticed to go to her ex-husband’s relatives. She said she had reported the incidents to the authorities and that his relatives had also found out where they live.

On one occasion, when they took her son from school, she immediately notified the police. Officers intervened and took the child back from them, N.N. said.

But, according to her, the harassment and threats continued, coming mainly from her ex-husband’s brothers.

“Mostly it’s my brothers-in-law. They won’t leave us alone. They’ve come near our apartment and hung around the school every day, until the children were persuaded to stop going,” she said.

N.N. said she reported one incident after seeing them near her apartment, but claims the authorities offered no solution. For that reason, she later stopped reporting other incidents.

“No one is taking charge of this,” she said.

In closing, N.N. called for safety and justice for herself and her children. She said she believed timely intervention by the authorities could have prevented the tragedy.