Through a reaction on social media, Erion Vishkulli has reacted after his testimony given at the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office, where he recounted the circumstances of the incident and submitted the medical documentation from the interventions performed in Italy.

He has declared before investigators that he was hit on the head and that the injury was serious and life-threatening.

Të lidhura None found

Vishkulli has emphasized that he is not seeking mercy, but justice for what has happened to him.

“Today I left the Investigation Prosecutor’s Office with my head high and with dignity. I seek mercy from no one, I seek only JUSTICE! Long live Albania and the Albanian people,” he writes.

Meanwhile, investigations continue and the Prosecutor’s Office is awaiting information from Italian authorities to determine the exact cause of the injury.