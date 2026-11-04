2022 letter reveals Brigitte Bardot’s unhappiness with her husband: “You destroyed me for 30 years

A private letter written by Brigitte Bardot in 2022 sheds light on the French actress’s deep unhappiness with her husband, Bernard d’Ormale.

“For 30 years, you have patiently destroyed me, day after day,” Bardot wrote to him, expressing her disappointment at the lack of love and support in their marriage.

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The document, published by Le Figaro, describes a relationship marked by unhappiness. In the letter, the actress wrote that she needed a partner who would give her tenderness and support and share both her joys and her pain.

According to The Times, Bardot wrote to him: “Today I have reached the absolute limit of my suffering. I gave you everything. My love, my deep need for a companion who would love me back, share my joy, my great pain, accompany me on my final journey through life, who would be happy with me over a coffee or a glass of red wine with friends, who would take me for a drive to take my mind off things, who would smile at the life I offer him. Smiling!”

Nevertheless, the couple lived together until the actress’s death. D’Ormale had said that when Bardot was hospitalized, he slept on a mattress in her room.

Bardot died in December of last year at the age of 91. She left nothing in her will to her husband, to whom she had been married for 33 years. After her death, d’Ormale left the La Madrague villa in Saint-Tropez.

His lawyer, Aurélie-Caroline Vieugué, responded to the publication by raising doubts about the letter’s authenticity.

“My client is devastated by this letter. It is extremely harsh,” she said, adding that d’Ormale had not previously known the document existed.

Vieugué noted that Bardot usually signed her letters with a drawing of a daisy, but that mark does not appear on the published document. She did not, however, say the letter was forged.

The inheritance has added to tensions between the parties. The actress’s foundation says her will stipulated that d’Ormale must leave La Madrague. Bardot left most of her estate to her animal protection foundation and the rest to her son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.

D’Ormale has called his removal from the home unfair. “I lived there for 35 years and they evicted me,” he said.

The foundation claims the property has belonged to the organization since 1992. D’Ormale, who headed the foundation for less than a year, stepped down in September.

The letter, the will and the dispute over the villa where Bardot lived for decades have brought the story of the French cinema icon back into the spotlight.