Zulfaj seeks German engagement in Berlin on Kosovo’s candidate status

Germany’s support for granting Kosovo candidate country status was among the issues Kosovo’s chief negotiator with the European Union, Jeton Zulfaj, raised in Berlin during a meeting with Gunther Krichbaum, Minister of State for Europe at Germany’s Federal Foreign Office.

According to a statement on the meeting, the talks focused on Kosovo’s European integration, particularly on securing candidate status and opening negotiations on European Union membership.

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Zulfaj highlighted the considerable democratic and economic progress Kosovo has made over the past decade. He said these achievements should translate into concrete, merit-based steps in the EU enlargement process.

However, according to the statement, Kosovo’s current stage on the path to membership does not reflect the progress it has made. Although nearly four years have passed since it submitted its application, it remains the only Western Balkan country that has not received candidate status.

The statement said the EU’s failure to reach a decision on this status runs counter to the commitment made at the Thessaloniki Summit, as well as the European Union’s repeated declarations on Kosovo’s membership prospects.

Describing Germany as a key European Union member, the chief negotiator stressed the importance of its active engagement in enabling the EU to reach this decision. Zulfaj also thanked Minister Krichbaum for the open discussion.