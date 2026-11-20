Zajkova: if the parents of the perpetrator in Ohrid helped, they must bear criminal responsibility; their identity does not interest me

Monika Zajkova, chairwoman of the Democratic League, stated that she is not interested in the identity of the parents of the suspect for the violence in Ohrid, nor their profession, nor their surname or party affiliation in power or opposition. According to her, if there really was help, they must bear criminal responsibility, because such a thing must not go unpunished.

In a video interview for “Fokus”, Zajkova explained that she expects the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and in this case more so than the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to come forward and inform how far the investigation into the Ohrid case has progressed. She specifically asked to clarify whether the electronic devices of the perpetrator and his family members have been seized, so that claims of assistance after the commission of the criminal offense can be verified.

Të lidhura None found

The chairwoman of the LD stressed that in her first reaction to this event she had firmly demanded the securing of all evidence for complicity and assistance in the brutal violence against Sara, as well as verification of information published immediately after the event, according to which attempts were made to hide the traces of the crime.

Calling femicide a serious social problem, Zajkova noted that Macedonia ranks third in the number of femicide cases per capita, which proves that this phenomenon is present and requires urgent treatment.

According to her, the question is not whether someone reacted, but why institutions did not react. In all similar cases, she stressed, we are not dealing with isolated events, but with cases in which institutions fail in their action. She criticized both the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Centers for Social Work for not acting properly, and recalled that even during the oversight session the lack of cooperation and intersectoral communication had been highlighted.

Zajkova added that all institutions have an obligation to take measures as soon as possible, so that such crimes do not repeat in the future.