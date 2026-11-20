The Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organized Crime has opened criminal proceedings following a complaint filed against Socialist Party MP Elisa Spiropali. The complaint document raises suspicions about several criminal offenses related to asset declaration, financial movements and the exercise of public duties.

The investigation has been registered for a range of criminal offenses, including false declaration, failure to declare and concealment of assets, money laundering, abuse of office and corruption. According to sources, criminal proceedings have also been registered in the name of Spiropali’s husband, Salarjon Totaj, as well as his sister.

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In total, five people are included in the list of those who will be verified by the prosecution body.