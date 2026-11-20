The National Institute of Public Health of Kosovo has issued a public appeal to parents to vaccinate their children against measles, highlighting the high risk posed by this infectious disease.

According to the official announcement, measles is caused by a virus and is characterized by an extremely high rate of contagiousness. It can lead to severe health consequences, including serious complications and, in extreme cases, even the death of the patient.

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The virus is transmitted mainly through the respiratory tract, when an infected person coughs or sneezes, releasing tiny droplets into the air. A concerning aspect is that a carrier of the virus can spread the infection even before the first signs of the disease appear.

The main symptoms include high fever, dry cough, nasal discharge, red and watery eyes, and a characteristic skin rash that usually starts on the face, behind the ears, and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Measles is not simply a passing childhood illness. It can cause pneumonia, inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), severe dehydration, hearing loss and even blindness. The age group most at risk from these complications is children under the age of five.

To protect children, IKSHPK emphasizes that the MMR vaccine (against measles, mumps and rubella) is the most effective prevention tool. A single dose offers over 90 percent protection, while two doses increase the level of protection to about 97 to 99 percent.

In Kosovo, the vaccination schedule provides for administering the first dose of the MMR vaccine at 12 months of age, while the second dose is given when the child reaches 5 to 6 years of age.