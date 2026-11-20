Gjini publishes CBK data: household debts rise significantly, how are citizens coping with the cost of living?

Ardian Gjini, leader of the Alliance, has expressed concern over the significant expansion of borrowing by households in Kosovo and the financial pressure being placed on citizens.

In a Facebook post, Gjini shared figures from the Central Bank of Kosovo showing that total household loans rose from 1.315 billion euros in January 2021 to 3.546 billion euros in September 2026. This represents an increase of 169.6 percent, or more than 2.2 billion euros in additional borrowing.

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He also highlighted data showing that 29.2 percent of assessed borrowers spend at least half of their monthly income on loan payments.

According to Gjini’s analysis, 17.7 percent of these individuals spend between 50 and 75 percent of their income on installments, while 11.5 percent have credit obligations that reach or exceed 75 percent of their monthly income.

“When so much of income goes to loan payments, what is left for citizens for food, electricity, medicine, and children’s needs?” Gjini asked in his reaction.

The head of the Alliance noted that the rise in loans may be linked to property purchases and other development projects, but raised the question of how many borrowers are taking loans for investment and how many are being forced to borrow to cover rising daily living expenses.

At the end of his reaction, Gjini called for greater attention to the cost of living, purchasing power, and the financial stability of citizens, stressing that economic growth must translate into tangible improvements in well-being for families in Kosovo.