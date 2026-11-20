Kukës Local Police Directorate has responded to news circulated on social media, where it was claimed that a young man had been kidnapped and held in a forest after a conflict with two people. Police described this claim as untrue and clarified that it was a physical clash between three citizens.

According to police, on November 20 the citizen with initials V. D. was involved in a physical conflict with two people in the city of Kukës, for trivial reasons, and had filed a report with police over the incident.

Të lidhura None found

Later, while traveling in his vehicle on the Has road, the two people he had clashed with came out in front of him and struck him and the vehicle with hard objects.

In his vehicle there was also a police officer, who intervened to neutralize the situation and requested support from other police services.

After the officer’s intervention, the two people, identified as S. J. and S. J., uncle and nephew, left the scene and have been declared wanted. Police say work continues to locate and apprehend them.