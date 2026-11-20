Bomb threat on Manchester–Rinas flight after note found in toilet; passenger and baggage checks begin

This evening, Border Police services at Rinas airport were mobilized following a bomb threat on a Manchester–Rinas flight.

At around 7:30 p.m., as the plane was landing, the airport manager (ODM) notified police that a note written in English had been found in the aircraft’s toilet, containing a threatening message about the placement of a bomb.

Të lidhura None found

Immediately after receiving the report, police forces intervened on the runway and enabled the controlled disembarkation of passengers. A thorough search of the aircraft, passengers, and their baggage was then carried out with the help of anti-explosive dogs.

Passengers were checked in groups, first by police officers and then through airport scanners, in order to identify items that could help uncover the author of the threatening message.

No explosive device was found during the search of the aircraft.

The Anti-Terrorism structure has also been informed of the case, while under the direction of the Prosecution Office, investigations are continuing to fully document the incident and identify the passenger who wrote the note.