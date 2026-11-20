Aldo Gjini, accused by SPAK as a member of the Rrajave criminal organization in Fushë-Krujë, has been moved from Drenova prison to the special security regime 41 BIS.

Confidential sources indicate that his transfer to this regime was decided after a three-month period of continuous surveillance. Until now, Gjini had been held in isolation at Drenova prison, but he will now serve his sentence under 41 BIS regime conditions, where strict security measures and significant restrictions on contact with others are applied.

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SPAK considers Aldo Gjini part of the Rrajave criminal group in Fushë-Krujë, with suspicions of involvement in international narcotics trafficking. During an operation carried out in December 2025, the security measure of “arrest in prison” was imposed on him, according to reporting by journalist Lorena Kodra.

Gjini’s name has also been linked to several other criminal incidents, including a shooting that occurred in Tirana in 2021. He is also reported to have had clashes with the justice system in Italy and Luxembourg.