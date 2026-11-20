Return of lobbying in the US after two years: Will “Ballard Partners” bring the expected results for Kosovo?

After more than two years without a lobbying firm under contract in the United States, Kosovo has resumed efforts to expand its influence in Washington through a one-year agreement with the American company “Ballard Partners,” worth $600,000.

This engagement comes at a time when relations with the US and Washington’s support are essential for Kosovo’s security and international position.

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However, beyond the expectations accompanying this contract, the question remains open whether the company’s engagement will turn into concrete diplomatic and political achievements or will be limited merely to improving communication with the American administration.

Political analysts Faton Mehmeti and Milazim Maraj describe the return to lobbying as an important move, but stress that results will also depend on the clarity of objectives and the involvement of Kosovo’s institutions.

Faton Mehmeti sees Kosovo’s return to lobbying in the US as a necessary step, but also as proof that the country has lost precious time in relations with its strategic ally.

Commenting on the one-year, $600,000 contract with “Ballard Partners,” Mehmeti stresses that Kosovo cannot afford more than two years without a proper lobbying engagement in the American capital, especially at a time when Serbia continues to invest in strengthening its diplomatic position.

“Kosovo’s return to lobbying in the United States is a necessary step, but also evidence that we have lost precious time in relations with our strategic ally,” he tells “Bota sot.”

According to him, however, contracting a lobbying company does not automatically solve the problems Kosovo has with the US. Lobbying can open doors, enable meetings and create communication channels, but it cannot replace a clear foreign policy and governance that builds trust with international partners.

He believes the contract with “Ballard Partners” can help improve communication with the American administration, but warns that expectations should not be raised that a private company will by itself resolve political issues.

“Strategic relations are not repaired with money alone, but with political decisions, coordination and mutual respect,” Mehmeti stresses.

He thinks the main priority of Kosovo’s institutions should be regaining Washington’s full trust. According to him, diplomatic engagement should also focus on strengthening the security partnership, securing American support for Kosovo’s membership in international organizations, advancing new recognitions and countering Serbia’s diplomatic campaign.

Another aspect that Mehmeti considers important is how the success of the $600,000 contract will be measured. He asks that the public be informed of the concrete results of this investment, not simply the number of meetings or materials distributed in Washington.

“It is not enough to be told that dozens of meetings were held or that materials were distributed in Washington. Citizens need to know what concrete results the $600,000 investment has produced,” the analyst declares.

Finally, Mehmeti stresses that Kosovo needs stable state diplomacy, not just lobbying engagement at moments when it faces difficulties in international relations.

“Kosovo needs less political propaganda and more state diplomacy. America is not an address to go to only when we have problems; it is the strategic partner with whom we must build stable relations, regardless of who is in power,” he concludes.

Meanwhile, analyst Milazim Maraj describes Kosovo’s return to engagement for strengthening relations with the US, through the contract with “Ballard Partners,” as a positive but belated development.

According to him, the absence of a lobbying and advocacy company in the US for more than two years has been a handicap for the country, especially in a period with numerous political, economic and diplomatic challenges.

Maraj stresses that “Ballard Partners” has close ties with the Republican Party and influence in American political circles, which could make this engagement significant for Kosovo’s interests.

“The price of the contract is naturally high, but this is offset if the contract is worthwhile,” he says, adding that the agreement is promising, but results will depend on its content and the concrete objectives defined between the parties.

The analyst notes that so far it has not been made public what demands Kosovo has presented and what obligations the American company has taken on to fulfill them. According to him, the content of the contract will show precisely whether this engagement will bring concrete progress in bilateral relations.

Speaking about relations with Washington so far, Maraj assesses that the approach of the Government led by Albin Kurti toward the US over the last two-plus years has been disappointing, both morally and strategically. For this reason, he considers the Government’s turn back toward the US as an important correction and, at the same time, as an acknowledgment of mistakes in foreign policy.

He also recalls Prime Minister Kurti’s previous statement in Parliament, according to which the US supports Kosovo only because Albanians are the most anti-Russian people. Maraj calls this assertion wrong, stressing that American support for Kosovo has been much broader and has included protecting the Albanian people, saving them and building Kosovo’s statehood.

Nevertheless, he expresses expectation that “Ballard Partners” engagement, given the company’s experience and closeness to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, could help improve relations with the US.

Maraj stresses that Kosovo faces obstacles on the path to integration into international institutions, while American diplomatic influence in this process is important. According to him, strengthening the American presence through investments and projects of common interest could also contribute to the country’s long-term security.

“The US protects its own interests and investments,” Maraj assesses, arguing that Kosovo should turn into a zone of special American interest in the Balkan Peninsula and in relation to the European Union, just as he describes Israel’s position in the Arab region.

In his analysis, Maraj also dwells on the impact of geopolitical developments on Kosovo and Albania, raising concern about the influence of Russia, Serbia and their allies. He considers that the lack of Western investment also affects Kosovo’s demographic developments, while political stability is one of the main conditions for attracting investment from the West.

Finally, the analyst stresses that Kosovo’s economic development, political strengthening and growing diplomatic weight are processes that move more slowly without American support. He singles out investments in affordable energy and increasing security capacities, especially at a time when Serbia is arming itself and when, according to him, the influence of China and Russia in the region remains concerning.

“Kosovo’s relations with the US are vital, so strengthening and expanding them is a duty and obligation of every government in Kosovo,” Maraj concludes.