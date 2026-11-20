The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) has reacted after reports in some media that members of this mission pointed weapons at the family members of Jakup Krasniqi during his return from a family visit in Kosovo.

EULEX denied that any police officer of the mission pointed a weapon at anyone.

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“Regarding the unfounded claims published by some media about an alleged improper handling of firearms by EULEX police officers while providing logistical and operational support to the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, in the context of a visit during detention for compelling humanitarian reasons, EULEX strongly denies these claims and stresses that EULEX police officers did not point any weapon at anyone at any time.

Firearms are handled by EULEX personnel in strict accordance with international and European standards,” the EULEX reaction says.