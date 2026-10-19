Zahir Pajaziti’s brother recalls their mother’s advice: “Get married, or later the girls won’t want you

Bajram Pajaziti, the brother of hero Zahir Pajaziti, has recounted a memorable conversation between Zahir and their mother.

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According to him, their mother would often advise her son to get married, telling him that time was passing.

“As a mother, she was very close to her children and would put pressure on him. ‘Oh Zahir, my son, get married, because time is passing you by,’ she would tell him. And he would reply: ‘Come on, Mom, there’s still time.’”

“She would continue: ‘You’ve already reached a certain age. When you get old, no one will give you their daughter, and the girls won’t want you,’” Bajram Pajaziti recounted.