Bajram Pajaziti recounts Zahir’s passions: from reading and music to football

Bajram Pajaziti has shared details about the interests and passions of his brother, the hero Zahir Pajaziti.

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According to him, Zahir was an avid reader, while music held a special place in his daily life. He sang a great deal and initially preferred folk music. Over the years, he also began listening to popular music.

Bajram Pajaziti also recalled some of the Albanian artists who were listened to during the period when Zahir was young, including Nexhmije Pagarusha, Ismet Peja and Esat Bicuri.

Another of Zahir’s passions was football. His brother said that he often played the sport, alongside his love of books and music.