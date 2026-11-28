CNN reports on protest in Tirana: Clashes between citizens and police on November 28

The protest held in Tirana on Saturday, November 28, was accompanied by clashes between protesters and police forces.

The incident was also covered by the renowned American network CNN, which reported that anti-government demonstrators clashed with police during the gathering in the Albanian capital.

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According to CNN, the protest took place after several weeks of demonstrations sparked by dissatisfaction over corruption, the rising cost of living and opposition to the current government administration.

The clashes recorded in Tirana have attracted the attention of international media, placing Albania at the center of coverage during one of the most important dates in its national history.